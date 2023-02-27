Merrick Garland Isn’t Playing Jim Jordan’s Games

Facebook

Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to have little interest in feeding Jim Jordan’s school board protests conspiracy theories.

Rep. Jordan (R-OH) is using his oversight powers to pursue an investigation into a DOJ letter that warned MAGAs to stop physically attacking public servants at school board meetings. The right-wing conspiracy machine turned this letter warning people that threatening, harassing, and physically attacking school employees was against the law into the DOJ targeting parents.

Jim Jordan has been trying to get an investigation off the ground, but according to Punchbowl News, Attorney General Garland doesn’t seem to be in a rush:

Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have until March 1 to comply with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) subpoenas into the Biden administration response to school board protests.

By way of an update, DOJ officials flagged to us this portion of a letter the department’s legislative affairs chief sent to Jordan last month:

The Department has already begun the work of identifying information that would address your needs. While we await your response to our offer to meet and confer, we will continue the process of identifying responsive information to share with the Committee.

The Department of Justice has much better things to do than to play a role in Jim Jordan’s propaganda puppet show. House Republicans thought that once they took the majority they would be able to run wild with investigations, but the investigations that Jordan and his lackeys have launched are not going well.

Attorney General Garland wouldn’t defy the subpoena, but he and the DOJ are going to take their time replying. Jim Jordan is finding out that it is a lot easier to go on Fox News and spew conspiracy theories than it is to conduct actual investigations.