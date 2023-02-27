Rachel Maddow Shows How One Person Can Make A Difference

Facebook

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow showed that even one person can make a difference in these big, messy, and sometimes scary times.

Video of Maddow:

#Maddow on how one person can make a difference, "If you look around, there's always these instances we've got to report and learn from right now of people finding a way, some way to get at them, to take them on, to make a difference at an individual human level." pic.twitter.com/6q8EU6sEpZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 28, 2023

Maddow said, “You take big, overwhelming, scary situations, and we’re in the middle of a lot of them right now in this news cycle. What do you do about it? Well, if you look around, there’s always these instances we’ve got to report and learn from right now of people finding a way, some way to get at them, to take them on, to make a difference at an individual human level. It can feel small but it really is the only way on all of this stuff. Whether you are a senator, an activist, or just a random citizen. It is the only way.”

Rachel Maddow was right. Whether it is one person in Russia protesting the invasion of Ukraine, or one state legislator filibustering to stop an anti-trans bill, one committed person can make a huge difference.

The great thing about one person standing up is that they often inspire others to join them. One person can easily become ten people. Ten people can become hundreds, and hundreds can become thousands. Real change starts with one person standing up.

At a time when there is so much injustice and democracy under attack, each person can make a difference by standing up and speaking out.