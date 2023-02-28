Kevin McCarthy Runs Away From Reporters When Asked About Giving Tucker Carlson 1/6 Footage

Facebook

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has run away from reporters three times on Tuesday when they asked about the security threat of giving Tucker Carlson 1/6 footage.

Gabe Ferris of ABC News tweeted:

Speaker McCarthy has avoided the press — and our questions about his release of Jan. 6 security footage — at least three times today. Moments ago, he ignored my questions about the matter. pic.twitter.com/fPUg5mNGo2 — Gabe Ferris (@GabeFerris) February 28, 2023

Nothing says innocence and leadership like running away from reporters as they asked the Speaker if he had jeopardized national security. McCarthy at first would only say that he turned over the 1/6 Capitol security footage to Tucker Carlson because he promised. He wouldn’t say to who he made the promise.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene later said that McCarthy promised her that he would give Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the footage. Since McCarthy’s actions, there has been an outcry from elected leaders, the media, and the American people over Tucker Carlson’s exclusive.

Speaker McCarthy needs to own his actions and look the American people in the eye to explain to them why he thought it was a good idea to give access to sensitive security tape footage to an insurrection denier, propagandist, who has voiced support for US enemies like Russia.

Kevin McCarthy has jeopardized the security of the nation and the Capitol, and he doesn’t have the guts to face the American people to explain why.