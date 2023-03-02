Bernie Sanders To Subpoena Starbucks CEO In Labor Law Violations Investigation

Facebook

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz declined to testify in the HELP committee’s investigation of corporate labor law violations so Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders has scheduled a subpoena vote.

The statement from the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee:

New: @SenSanders says he’s going ahead with a subpoena vote for Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz next week after the company declines an “invitation” for Schultz to appear before the panel. pic.twitter.com/ZXdVc4K8Vq — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) March 2, 2023

Sanders announced the subpoena vote after Schultz tried to dodge the committee by offering other witnesses:

So when it's time to go on CNN to try to look good, Howie's the man. 😎 But when it's time to stand in front of @SenSanders and @HELPCmteDems over Starbucks union-busting, all of a sudden he's just a little guy who doesn't know what's going on. 😢#SubpoenaSchultz#UnionsForAll https://t.co/Jj2UwBYgr8 — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) March 2, 2023

Schultz is one of corporate America’s biggest and most aggressive union busters.

NPR reported that Starbucks faces more than 325 unfair labor practices charges:

.

Starbucks has forged ahead with these actions despite being charged with violating the federal labor law that protects workers’ rights to organize. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is tasked with investigating the more than 325 unfair labor practice charges brought by the union.

So far, NLRB regional offices around the country have issued 35 formal complaints against Starbucks, citing the company for coercing, threatening, and firing employees over their union activities and withholding wage increases and benefits from unionizing stores.

Sen. Sanders has been after Schultz to testify before the Senate and defend his union-busting for months. It is cowardly for Howard Schutz to serially violate the law by denying workers their right to organize and then refusing to testify and defend his actions.

Schultz should appear in front of the cameras and explain why he doesn’t think that Starbucks workers deserve the right to collectively bargain.

Bernie Sanders isn’t going to let Howard Schultz off the hook, as the Senator from Vermont is showing why he is corporate America’s worst nightmare as chairman of the HELP Committee.