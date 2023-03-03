Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Investigating Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s Lawyers

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Rudy Giuliani for the fake elector scheme and other Trump lawyers for the classified document scandal.

The Washington Post reported:

Federal prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election have asked witnesses extensive questions about the actions of Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump — including where he got his information about alleged fraud, what he did in the days around Jan. 6, 2021, and what he knew about the actions coming that day, people who have appeared in front of the grand jury say.

…

And prosecutors have repeatedly sought information on the actions of yet another Trump lawyer, Boris Epshteyn, in connection with both classified documents and Trump’s false electors scheme, three people said. They have quizzed multiple Trump attorneys involved with the documents case, including Christina Bobb, Alina Habba and Jesse Binnall, according to the people familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Trump’s lawyers are becoming witnesses and investigative targets. The crime-fraud exemption means that attorney/client privilege doesn’t apply when criminal activity is involved. The reason why the special counsel investigations into Trump appear to be taking so long is that there is a complicated and complex web and actions to unravel.

It almost seems like is nobody clean in Trump’s orbit, and he is running a political crime operation. Attorney General Garland appears to have appointed the right person for the job in Jack Smith. Special Counsel Smith isn’t dithering or deferring to the failed former president. He is coming straight for Trump and his entire network with the resources and abilities of the Department of Justice.