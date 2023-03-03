The Right Is Melting Down As Steve Bannon Goes To War With Fox News

Facebook

The cold war between Fox News and Trump suddenly got very hot as Steve Bannon said that he wants the Murdochs and Fox News gone.

Bannon said at CPAC, “Murdoch, you’ve deemed Trump’s not going to be president. But we deem that you’re not going to have a network because we’re going to fight you every step of the way.”

Later Steve Bannon went there and brought up the Dominion lawsuit as proof that Fox doesn’t respect Trump and his supporters:

Bannon goes after Fox: They don’t respect you, read the depositions pic.twitter.com/N87bitY3vP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2023

Bannon said that Fox News has a fear, a loathing, and a contempt for Trump supporters, but Trumpers are the ones who can make changes.

Fox News is not at CPAC. There is no Fox News booth. Fox isn’t carrying the gathering, Fox News Radio is not broadcasting from CPAC. Most noticeably, there are no Fox News primetime hosts at CPAC.

There has been a clear break between Fox News and Trump. The network has not had Trump on since November. Trump hasn’t been on Fox and Friends or Hannity in months. Trump’s campaign needs free cable news coverage, and he is not getting it from Fox.

The Dominion court filings show that Fox News hosts are afraid of Trump’s ability to take away their audience.

The breakup of Fox and Trump has been coming for a long time, and now it looks like both sides are inching closer to full-scale war.