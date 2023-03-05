Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden said at the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Selma, AL, that Republicans are trying to hide the truth of US history.

Video:

Biden calls out Republicans for censoring history and truth, "The truth matters, notwithstanding what the other team is trying to hide the truth. No matter how hard some people try, we can't just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. " pic.twitter.com/ej0JiIInvs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 5, 2023

Biden said, “I’ve been on this bridge before as vice president. As a candidate for president, before I was a senator, because history matters. And now I’m here as your president. The truth matters, notwithstanding what the other team is trying to hide the truth. No matter how hard some people try, we can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know. We should learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. And everyone should know the truth of Selma.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Republicans like Ron DeSantis have been building their political brands around censorship. Censorship in the library. Censorship in the classroom. Censorship of the curriculum. Democrats have yet to adopt this censorship as a national political issue.

President Biden’s remarks are significant given the time and the place where he made them. Republicans are trying to erase the the history of the Civil Rights movement and America’s history of discrimination and racism.

Hiding the truth is not an option. An America that hides its history will be a weakened country where progress will cease.