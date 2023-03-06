One Of Fox News’s Bedrock Lies Has Collapsed

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fox News has long claimed that there is a difference between news and opinion on their channel, but the network’s ‘news anchors’ were more worried about their audience than the facts on and after election night 2020.

The New York Times reported that ‘news anchors’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum didn’t want to call the election results based on numbers and statistics:

“We are still getting bombarded,” Mr. Baier said. “It became really hurtful.” He said projections were not enough to call a state when it would be so sensitive. “I know the statistics and the numbers, but there has to be, like, this other layer” so they could “think beyond, about the implications.”

Ms. MacCallum agreed: “There’s just obviously been a tremendous amount of backlash, which is, I think, more than any of us anticipated. And so there’s that layer between statistics and news judgment about timing that I think is a factor.” For “a loud faction of our viewership,” she said, the call was a blow.

There is no difference between the journalists and the opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

David Folkenflik of NPR said that people inside Fox told home that Baier and MacCallum did not want to be around to deliver the news that Biden had won the election:

The foundational big lie of Fox News has been that Fox has a separation between news and opinion, and it turns out that there is no difference between the two. The ‘news’ people are just as terrified of the audience and as unwilling to tell them the truth as the opinion people.

It is all a lie, and the Dominion lawsuit is providing evidence for every American to see.