Mitch McConnell Turns On Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 Lies

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sided with the Capitol Police and criticized Fox News for Tucker Carlson’s lie-filled 1/6 propaganda.

Video:

McConnell said when asked if he thought it was a mistake for Speaker McCarthy to give Tucker Carlson 1/6 Capitol security footage, “My concern is how it was depicted, which is a different issue. Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6th, so that’s my reaction to it. It was a mistake for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at Capitol thinks.”

Mitch McConnell held up a letter from the Capitol Police Chief that called Carlson’s segment ‘offensive and misleading.’

What we are witnessing is Fox News being torn apart. Fox News has been the media unifier on the right. On one side is MAGA, which contains McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and many others. They are opposed by an increasing number of Republican senators and non-MAGA Republicans.

Fox News itself is dependent on its MAGA viewers. It seems like an eventuality that conservative media is also going to splinter. Rupert Murdoch is so worried about hurting his bottom line with a viewer rebellion that he is allowing Carlson to construct propaganda about a domestic terrorist attack.

McConnell doesn’t get a parade for picking the correct side, but it is a sign the storm clouds are only growing for the Republican Party and Fox News.