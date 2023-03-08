Ivanka Trump Rats Our Her Dad And Brothers In Fraud Case

Facebook

Ivanka Trump went with the tried and true defense when people start trying to save themselves. She blamed her father and brothers for the fraud.

The Independent reported:

In court documents, Ms Trump’s attorneys argue that the fraud complaint filed last year against her and her co-defendants by New York Attorney General Letitia James “does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements”.

“Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” her lawyers wrote.

The New York Attorney General has a much different view of the case that has Ivanka Trump just as involved in the fraud at the Trump Organization as the other family members.

Ivanka Trump clearly is not going to any legal bullets for her family. Just like her father, she found someone else to blame, and that person is her dad.

The fraud that Ivanka Trump potentially participated in involved payment for consulting fees even though she is an official with the Trump Organization. Donald Trump then wrote off money paid to consultant Ivanka on the company taxes.

Trump demanded loyalty from everyone around him, but even his own daughter threw him under the bus.