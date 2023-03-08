Jim Jordan, MTG, And Lauren Boebert Refuse To Sign Letter Condemning White Supremacy

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Republican on the House Oversight Committee like Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert refused to sign a letter condemning white supremacy.

Via: The Independent:



Democratic members on the House Oversight Committee asked their Republican colleagues to sign a two-sentence statement that plainly rejects white supremacy, white nationalism, and a far-right conspiracy theory that suggests politicians are intentionally seeking to displace white Americans by loosening immigration.

All 26 Republicans on the GOP-led committee have signaled that they will not sign the statement, which a committee spokesperson characterized in a statement to The Independent as a distraction.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) wrote to Chair James Romer (R-KY), ” As Chairman, you have another opportunity to take a public stand against the deliberate amplification of dangerous racist rhetoric that has had deadly consequences in this country. That is why I am renewing my request for you and Committee Republicans to join Committee Democrats in speaking with one voice to forcefully and unequivocally denounce white nationalism and white supremacy and the use of its central contemporary conspiracy theory, the ‘Great Replacement’ theory.”

Democrats were not asking for a lot here. They just wanted House Republicans on the Oversight Committee to reject racism and white supremacy.

The Republicans wouldn’t do it. These same Republicans have been traipsing to the border to hold fake hearings about the ‘crisis’ that are nothing more than political theater that is being used to spread racism and conspiracy theories.

Great Replacement Theory is racist, and many of the members of the Oversight Committee, like Greene and Boebert, have embraced it.