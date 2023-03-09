Criminal Charges Appear To Be Coming Against Trump

Facebook

The Manhattan DA has signaled to Trump’s lawyers that the former president is likely to be criminally charged for his illegal hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

The New York Times reported:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office recently signaled to Donald J. Trump’s lawyers that he could face criminal charges for his role in the payment of hush money to a porn star, the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are nearing an indictment of the former president, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

The prosecutors offered Mr. Trump the chance to testify next week before the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the potential case, the people said. Such offers almost always indicate an indictment is close; it would be unusual for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, to notify a potential defendant without ultimately seeking charges against him.

It is now a race to see whether Alvin Bragg or DA Fani Willis in Fulton County, Georgia will be the first to indict Trump. Once Trump is criminally indicted somewhere, the floodgates could soon open. There will be no more concern about indicting a former president because it will have already happened.

Trump is an unprecedented case, as it could be argued that he engaged in and potentially used criminal activity to obtain the presidency. Richard Nixon engaged in criminal activity as president. Donald Trump might go down in history as a criminal who happened to become president.

Prison time is unlikely for Trump given that any indictment is expected to be for a low-level felony, but a criminal conviction could be another step that would end his career and rid the nation of Trump.