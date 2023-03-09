Jim Jordan 2nd Weaponization Of Government Hearing Was An Even Bigger Disaster

Facebook

Rep. Jim Jordan tried again with his weaponization of government subcommittee, and it was even worse than the first time,

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) got Jordan to immediately admit that he was going to be using information in the hearing that Democrats had no chance to review:

Rep. Plaskett begins by asking Jim Jordan if he plans to use information during today's hearing that Democrats have not had a chance to review. Jordan indicates that yes, he plans to do that. pic.twitter.com/BcWKsFCwk1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

One of the easiest ways to tell when somebody has terrible evidence is that they won’t share it with members of the committee from the other party.

Plaskett later called out Jordan for his quid pro quo with Elon Musk:

Plaskett to Jim Jordan: "Americans can see through this. Musk is helping you out politically, and you're going out of your way to promote and protect him and to praise him." She then adds, "there are many legitimate questions about where Musk got the financing to buy Twitter." pic.twitter.com/jRsjIoJKkt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

Plaskett said, “Americans can see through this. Musk is helping you out politically, and you’re going out of your way to promote and protect him and to praise him.”

Jordan quickly lost his temper and started yelling at Plaskett, who gave it right back to him:

!!! Jim Jordan and Stacey Plaskett are going at it pic.twitter.com/NxYX6Z33op — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

The witnesses, especially Matt Taibi, imploded under Democratic questioning:

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: Journalists should avoid accepting spoon-fed, cherry-picked information if it's likely to be slanted, would you agree with that? TAIBBI: I think it depends WS: Really? *plays clip of Taibbi basically agreeing with the premise of her question on Rogan's pod* pic.twitter.com/LWAKg4ogG1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

The hearing was nearly three hours of Jordan and the Republican members claiming that there was a conspiracy against conservatives on social media, while Democrats countered with facts and reality, and the witnesses that were supposed to boost Jordan’s case faceplanted.

Jim Jordan has revealed himself to be wholly incompetent when it comes to conducting oversight and running hearings.

Republicans are worried that Jordan’s ineptitude with these hearings is making them look like morons. Somehow, each new hearing is worse than the previous one.

One of the biggest revelations to emerge from the House majority is that Jim Jordan is incompetent. Rep. Jordan is not just a deeply partisan flying money for Donald Trump, and Jordan is also really bad at his job.

House Democrats are running circles around Jordan and his Republicans in these hearings. It looks like Jordan is in over his head, and his weaponization of government hearings are helping Democrats.