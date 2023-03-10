Trump Melts Down Over Potential New York Criminal Indictment

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump responded to reports that he is about to be criminally indicted in Manhattan with a meltdown that showed his panic.

Video of Trump reacting to the potential New York indictment:

Trump issues a late night statement responding to reports he is about to be indicted in NY. He says America’s enemies “could not be happier as they brilliantly plot our demise and destruction.” pic.twitter.com/N404wbOPN8 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2023

Trump said, “Our country has become the investigation capital of the world. Actually, that’s all we do, and it’s only good for our many enemies. Our enemies who are laughing at us all over the world. They could not be happier as they brilliantly plot our demise and destruction. We have to get back to making America great again.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Trump’s word salad appears to be an admission that he is running for president because it is his only hope of ending the investigations.

The failed former president also seems to suggest that the domestic criminal investigations into his activities are related to safety and security because America is somehow weaker and less secure if Trump is held accountable for his crimes.

It was Donald Trump, not America’s foreign enemies, who masterminded a violent attack on the Capitol in a bid to overthrow the government and stay in power.

At some level, Trump is aware that he is likely going down if he can’t activate his supporters to come to his defense and threaten more violence against America.

This is why Trump is constantly trying to turn his legal problems into an attack on his supporters. So far, it has not worked, which is why Trump is melting down and doing his version of throwing everything against the wall and hoping that something sticks.

It has been years in coming, but Trump looks to be on his way to being criminally indicted, and so far, the MAGA masses are not riding to his rescue.