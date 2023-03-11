Dr. Fauci Isn’t Putting Up With Republican Insanity

Facebook

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Republicans have gone off the deep end and asked what he could be prosecuted for.

Video:

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Fauci for a response to Republican calls for his prosecution, and he answered:

There’s no response to that craziness, Jim. I mean, prosecute me for what? I mean, I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about. I think they’re just going off the deep end. That’s the answer to your first question. It doesn’t make any sense to say something like that and it actually is irresponsible.

Of course, it’s going to have a difficult effect and a difficult effect, and a deleterious effect on my family. I mean, they don’t like to have me getting death threats all the time every time somebody gets up and spouts some nonsense that’s misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and/or my family.

That’s the part that’s unfortunate. The rest of it is just insanity the things they’re saying but it does have a negative effect when people take it seriously and take it out on you and your family, which is the reason why I still have to have protection, which is really unfortunate.

Dr. Fauci has been a person of integrity and courage, even as the attacks on the right and the insanity against him as grown.

Republicans and the far right don’t want to blame the person who really was responsible for millions of American deaths. They would rather scapegoat Fauci than hold Donald Trump accountable.

Fauci has always stuck to science and facts. He has never backed down in the face of Republican threats and bullying, and he remains a rational voice for science and reason as the right’s hostility toward reality intensifies.