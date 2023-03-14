GOP In Chaos As Lindsey Graham Destroys Ron DeSantis

Facebook

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went after Gov. Ron DeSantis after he claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a priority for the US.

After DeSantis stood down for Putin, Graham tweeted:

Ukraine willingly gave up their nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, which included Crimea. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 14, 2023

The last time someone in Europe claimed the land of others, and tried to take it by force of arms, was Adolf Hitler’s attempt to build a Third Reich. Those who miscalculated Hitler’s intentions paved the way for a wider war and missed many opportunities to stop him early on. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 14, 2023

Now is not the time to repeat the mistakes of the past.



By the way, China’s claim to Taiwan is also based on the proposition of a territorial dispute. I hope both the Democrat and Republican parties will reject this proposition. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 14, 2023

Sen Graham’s view on the Russian invasion of Ukraine was accurate. Lindsey Graham took Ron DeSantis to school, and the Florida governor appears to be getting a hard lesson that things he can get away with in his state will not fly nationally.

DeSantis is so used to parroting whatever the far right wants with zero consequences, but the same dynamic is not working in the very early days of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Lindsey Graham made Ron DeSantis look like a small-time governor who is in way over his head on the national stage. Democrats won’t agree with Sen. Graham on much when it comes to foreign policy, but the South Carolina senator has it totally right on the importance of supporting and defending Ukraine.

The pro-Russia propaganda was a self-inflicted wound by the Florida governor. DeSantis’s support for Putin is another sign that the Republican Party is in chaos and splitting apart.