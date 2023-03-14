Lindsey Graham plans to investigate Obama over Mike Flynn case
Posted on by Jason Easley

GOP In Chaos As Lindsey Graham Destroys Ron DeSantis

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went after Gov. Ron DeSantis after he claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a priority for the US.

After DeSantis stood down for Putin, Graham tweeted:

Sen Graham’s view on the Russian invasion of Ukraine was accurate. Lindsey Graham took Ron DeSantis to school, and the Florida governor appears to be getting a hard lesson that things he can get away with in his state will not fly nationally.

DeSantis is so used to parroting whatever the far right wants with zero consequences, but the same dynamic is not working in the very early days of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Lindsey Graham made Ron DeSantis look like a small-time governor who is in way over his head on the national stage. Democrats won’t agree with Sen. Graham on much when it comes to foreign policy, but the South Carolina senator has it totally right on the importance of supporting and defending Ukraine.

The pro-Russia propaganda was a self-inflicted wound by the Florida governor. DeSantis’s support for Putin is another sign that the Republican Party is in chaos and splitting apart.