Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Herself By Not Knowing That Ukraine Is In Europe

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that people are lying about Putin invading Europe as she didn’t know that Ukraine is in Europe.

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t believe Putin plans to invade Europe, calls it a lie. Greene: “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.” pic.twitter.com/2kSqyUy8jI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 16, 2023

Greene said on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “We’re paying for a war, a proxy war with Russia, when I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.”

Rep. Greene is not alone. For many Americans, geography is a vast unknown, so let’s take a look at the political map of Europe:

Yep, there’s Ukraine. Right there in Europe.

What makes Marjorie Taylor Greene so dangerous to the United States is that she is certain that she knows things she is entirely wrong about.

Unless the definition of Europe has suddenly changed, Ukraine is in Europe. When Putin invaded Ukraine, he invaded Europe. The Russian expansionist threat is in Europe, which is why the European nations have come together with the United States to help Ukraine.

The United States is not fighting a proxy war with Russia. The US is aiding a fellow democratic government to save it from being overrun by an authoritarian regime.

Greene’s lack of knowledge, yet absolute certainty that she is right, is embarrassing. Kevin McCarthy elevated Rep. Greene into a prominent position in the House Republican caucus.

Rep. Greene is an ignorant Putin puppet who threatens democracy at home and worldwide.