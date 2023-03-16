Puddin’ Ron: DeSantis Grosses Out Staffers By Eating Chocolate Pudding With His Fingers

Facebook

The unflattering stories about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) are piling up as he reportedly eats like an animal and consumes chocolate pudding with his fingers.

Via: The Daily Beast:

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting sh*t everywhere.”

….

Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Eating pudding with one’s fingers is not normal behavior. It is something a toddler would do. Watching an adult eat pudding with their fingers is disturbing and kind of gross. It is definitely not something that a person who wants to be taken seriously as a presidential candidate should be doing.

DeSantis has struggled on the campaign trail as he does not interact with human beings well. Former staffers describe DeSantis as a loner who keeps to himself, which sounds like a really bad personality fit for the presidency.

The best presidential candidates are outgoing. The very best like interacting with voters. One of Trump’s fatal flaws is that he seems repulsed by the people who support him. Hillary Clinton’s understandably skeptical and insular style did her no favors with some voters. President Biden is old school retail politician who loves to talk to anyone and everyone. Former President Obama also had the ability to interact genuinely with people and seemed to enjoy the experience. Bill Clinton was another personable former president as were George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The night comedians will have a whole new round of ammo for Puddin’ Ron.

DeSantis doesn’t seem ready for prime time, as it seems like the Republican Party just can’t find a presidential candidate who is capable of acting like a normal human being.