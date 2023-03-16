Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Building Obstruction Of Justice Case Against Trump

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to force one of Trump’s lawyers to testify about a phone call he had with the former president related to classified documents.

ABC News reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith is pushing to question an attorney for former President Donald Trump about an alleged phone call the two held as investigators were building evidence about Trump’s potential obstruction of the government’s efforts to retrieve classified materials that he had retained after leaving the White House, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

…

The alleged call would have been on the same day that investigators subpoenaed the Trump Organization for surveillance footage from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as the government grew suspicious that Trump continued to hold onto classified materials even after one of his attorneys asserted in a sworn statement that he had complied with a subpoena requesting any remaining documents in his possession.

Attorney/client privilege doesn’t cover lawyers and clients participating in criminal activity. There has been a great deal of focus on the behavior of Trump’s attorneys, who were either lied to by Trump or lied for Trump when they claimed that all classified documents had been turned over.

Special Counsel Smith is building a potential case for an obstruction of justice charge against Donald Trump. Working for Donald Trump tends to place lawyers in legal jeopardy, and Trump’s lawyers were either lied to or helped him obstruct justice.

Either way, getting Trump’s lawyer to testify could be a significant turning point in any potential obstruction of justice case against the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.