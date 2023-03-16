Tucker Carlson Gets Destroyed By The Lincoln Project

Facebook

After Tucker Carlson took aim at The Lincoln Project on his Fox show, the never Trumpers responded with total destruction.

Here is Carlson’s original comment and the response by Stuart Stevens:

.@TuckerCarlson, we met when you were rejected by CIA, writing for Talk Magazine. Desperate to be taken seriously. You were fired by CNN, then MSNBC. Bitter failues who feel rejected are classic targets for hostile foreign power recruitment. Easy to see why you were targeted https://t.co/XhZQZoTS4B — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 16, 2023

The Lincoln Project wonders why Carlson is so obsessed with them:

It's giving restraining order💅 pic.twitter.com/IonSzDPfoo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 16, 2023

Tucker Carlson spent decades in media as a loser, and thanks to rampant sexual harassment at Fox News, the weekend Fox and Friends co-host got the 8 PM timeslot. If Bill O’Reilly wasn’t a monster, Tucker Carlson would still be on the Fox News B-team.

Carlson is also completely terrified of losing his gig.

Why does The Lincoln Project get under the skin of so many Republicans? Is it because they speak the language of the conservative, or could it be that they know the truth about people like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump?

Carlson isn’t anything different in American mass media. There have been Tucker Carlson types spreading their message since radio was all the rage in the last century.

Tucker Carlson is a more extreme version of Glenn Beck, who analyzes the minute-by-minute ratings numbers to find the exact buttons to push to move his audience. Carlson’s show is contrived mass manipulation of his audience from a guy who failed at every other TV gig and is desperate to keep the one that he’s got.