Federal, State, And Local Law Enforcement Is Preparing For A Trump Indictment

Law enforcement at all levels of government is preparing for Donald Trump to be indicted over the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

NBC News reported:

Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump is indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments, the officials said, and are discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.

The precautionary preparations also signal that Donald Trump is likely facing an indictment. It is possible that the grand jury could decide not to indicate Trump, but that is extremely unlikely given the comprehensiveness of the investigation and the evidence that has been collected.

It also appears that Trump’s nearly constant threats to incite political violence if he is indicted are having no impact on law enforcement. If Trump is indicted, enhanced security will be needed because the nation will have never been in this situation before.

Given Trump’s relative ineffectiveness so far in convincing his fans that an indictment of him is an indictment of them, the odds are against there being widespread political violence, but it looks like America is getting closer to breaking the seal on holding Trump accountable.