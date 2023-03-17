Hunter Biden Lays The Groundwork For Massive Lawsuit Against The GOP

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In a legal response to the defamation lawsuit brought by the computer shop owner, Hunter Biden’s legal team sets the stage for a big case against the GOP.

Politico reported:

In the 42-page legal filing Friday morning, attorneys for Biden assert six counterclaims, alleging that computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac had no legal right to obtain and distribute data from Biden’s laptop, an issue that became central in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. Images, emails, and text messages that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden later became public.

…

“The object of invading Mr. Biden’s privacy and disseminating his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment to Mr. Biden,” the filing reads.

Recent polling has shown that the Republican obsession and investigation with Hunter Biden’s laptop is hurting them politically with everyone who isn’t a Republican.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has basically admitted that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop is a sham.

Republicans thought that Hunter Biden would sit back and allow himself and his family to be smeared to get Trump back into the White House, but they were wrong.

Biden seems to be putting together a counteroffensive, and if the judge rules that the laptop repair shop owner did have the right to copy and share the data, the door will be open for legal action against everyone in Trump world who has been involved in acquiring, manipulating, and disseminating the data.

Hunter Biden is not a government official. He is not running for office, nor has he worked for the government. There is no legitimate purpose for Republicans in Congress to be investigating him, just as the only reason why his supposed data was leaked was to hurt his father.

Republicans could end up deeply regretting pushing the Hunter Biden laptop conspiracy.