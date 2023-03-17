MAGA Goes Silent As Arrest Warrant Issued For Putin War Crimes

Facebook

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

Via a statement from the ICC:



Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, born on 7 October 1952, President of the Russian Federation, is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation (under articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute). The crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022.

There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, (i) for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others (article 25(3)(a) of the Rome Statute), and (ii) for his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility (article 28(b) of the Rome Statute).

Sarah Jones discussed Russia’s war crimes and Republicans endangering national security on the latest Politicus Pod:

MAGA’s reaction to the news that their hero Putin is a wanted war criminal has been crickets.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been tweeting Biden conspiracy theories and support for the 1/6 domestic terrorists, while Donald Trump has said nothing from his dark dank basement of the Internet known has Truth Social.

MAGA has aligned itself with a war criminal who is committing crimes against children. The international arrest warrant means that Putin will be even more isolated because travel to any country that is part of the ICC treaty will mean arrest.

Putin is a wanted war criminal and MAGA’s support for him means that they are enabling crimes against children.