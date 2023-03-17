Secret Service Will Decide If Trump Will Be Handcuffed After Indictment

Facebook

The Secret Service will take the lead after an indictment is delivered to Trump and they will decide if he will be handcuffed.

Video:

“We are learning that the Manhattan DA office has asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of a potential Trump indictment. The meeting is to discuss logistics for some time next week which would mean they are anticipating an indictment next week” pic.twitter.com/IkbM46Naoe — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2023

Fox News reported, “The same sources familiar with the planning said they will go over security precautions in and around the courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Secret Service will take the lead in what they will allow and will not allow. The source cautioned mentioning for instance the decision to handcuff the former president or not. They will set the tone and escort him into the courtroom. There will be coordination between all of us the source said, but we will defer to the Secret Service.”

For those of you who have always wanted to see Donald Trump led away in handcuffs, your dream may come true next week.

It is unlikely that Trump will be handcuffed. The Secret Service taking the lead makes sense because the Secret Service is in charge of protecting current and former presidents.

The images of Trump in cuffs would be politically devastating, and being that he is a 76-year-old man who is will not be charged with a violent crime, it is probably not going to happen.

However, once Trump is indicted in Manhattan, the floodgates could open for other indictments against the failed former president, his business, and his family.