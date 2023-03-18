Fox News Is Tying Itself Into Knots Trying To Spin Trump’s Potential Indictment

Facebook

According to Fox News, indicting Trump hurts him because the indictment will stick, but also Trump will be helped by the indictment because MAGA will rally around him.

“I also think this is a motivation of the left. I think they would rather have Trump supporters galvanize behind Trump because I think they know that Trump is easier to beat than DeSantis” pic.twitter.com/9eXtH8sR2q — Acyn (@Acyn) March 18, 2023

This is how Fox is handling the news, “Whether it ends up coming to fruition or not, it sticks, but what this is also going to do, it’s going to fire up the MAGA crowd. Maybe those people who were possibly leaning toward a Ron DeSantis, they go here we go again, another witchhunt against our guy. I’m standing firm with Donald Trump, and I also think that this is a motivation of the left. I think that they would rather have Trump supporters galvanized behind Trump because I think they know that Trump would be easier to beat than Ron DeSantis.”

To summarize, indicting Trump helps him and hurts him, but this is all a plot by the left to get more support for Trump from Republicans because he will be easier to beat than Ron DeSantis.

Fox is trying to spin this to blame the left because they can’t decide whether being criminally indicted helps or hurts Trump.

What this is really about is that Fox and Republicans are looking for a way to use the potential indictment to unify their party without having to unify around Trump.

It is a bad sign for the GOP that Fox can’t come up with a clear message about Trump potentially being indicted.

Trump is an anchor and the entire right is getting set to go down with the sinking ship.