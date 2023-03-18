Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Trump Supporters Not To Protest His Arrest

Facebook

After Trump told his supporters to take to the streets in protest, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told them not to bother.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

IT’S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN’T EVEN KNOW HE’S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION, RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA. WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!

Greene tweeted a reply:

We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference. These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the… https://t.co/LQJbh559bT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 18, 2023

Trump isn’t going to like Marjorie Taylor Greene telling people not to bother protesting for him because Republicans are going to win anyway in 2024.

Sarah Jones discussed Trump’s potential indictment on BBC World News:

There is a level of detachment from reality that borders on delusion in Grrene’s comments. She even used the phrase silent majority.

Of course, Trump that there was a silent majority supporting him in 2020, and he lost by 11 million votes to President Biden.

Recent polling revealed that 64% of voters think that Trump committed a crime.

The protests on Trump’s behalf are unlikely to materialize, and if Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that a Trump indictment will keep her in power in 2024, she is in for a big surprise.