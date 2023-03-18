Kevin McCarthy Is Trying To Interfere With Trump’s Indictment

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is threatening local district attorneys for potentially criminally indicting Donald Trump.

McCarthy tweeted:

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

Indicting Donald Trump is not a subversion of democracy, but there is currently no election being held for the presidency. McCarthy can weaponize House committees against district attorneys, but he already knows the answer to what he is asking. Local district attorneys are not funded with federal dollars. There is no federal appropriation for local DAs.

The Speaker of the House is trying to weaponize half of the legislative branch of the federal government to intimidate district attorneys.

This is not only conduct unbecoming of a Speaker of the House, but it also shows how willing Republicans are to use the power of the federal government to protect Donald Trump.

Kevin McCarthy has gone beyond corrupt bargains in exchange for political power.

He is now attempting to use his power to protect Trump. The corruption has no bottom, as Kevin McCarthy is about to see his political meal ticket arrested.