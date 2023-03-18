Kevin McCarthy Nailed For Helping Trump Incite Violence

Facebook

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called out Speaker Kevin McCarthy for aiding Trump’s effort to incite violence.

Video of Sen. Blumenthal:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Kevin McCarthy "I don't believe that Alvin Bragg is a politically motivated prosecutor that is what Kevin Mccarthy is saying and he is in effect aiding and abetting the Trump incitement." pic.twitter.com/17zAF1Po3w — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 18, 2023

Sen. Blumenthal brought up an interesting point on MSNBC, “Why is Trump now predicting it will be on Tuesday and there is no factual basis for it? Well, I think he is trying to excite his base and potentially incite violence which will distract from the charges, and undermine the credibility of the criminal justice system I don’t believe that Alvin Bragg is a politically motivated prosecutor that is what Kevin McCarthy is saying and he is in effect aiding and abetting the Trump incitement if that proves to be what it is by these kinds of comments as are some of his Republican colleagues.”

McCarthy’s comments calling for a congressional investigation of local district attorneys were irresponsible and dangerous. Kevin McCarthy is denying reality and playing into the fantasy that all of the investigations into Trump are politically motivated and a part of some vast conspiracy to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

The problem is that the math doesn’t add up.

Trump remains one of the most unpopular political figures in America. Donald Trump got blown out by tens of millions of votes in the last presidential election.

Speaker McCarthy is helping Trump incite violence, and Sen. Blumenthal called him out on it.