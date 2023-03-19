Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Mike Pence For Embarrassing Himself With Trump Defense

Facebook

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Mike Pence embarrassed himself by defending Trump in the face of a looming indictment.

Video of the full Pence interview on ABC’s This Week:

Pence said:

Well, first, let me say, I’m – I’m taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States at a – at a time when there’s a crime wave in New York City, that fact that the Manhattan D.A. thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority I think it — just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country. It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here. And I — for my part, I just feel like it’s just not what the American people want to see.

We’ve got real challenges in this country today, Jon. People are facing record inflation, a crisis at our border. We have war in Eastern Europe. The American people are anxious about our future. And here we go again, back into another politically charged prosecution directed at the former president of the United States. And I – I would just hope for better.

Video of Jeffries responding to Pence on MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Mike Pence has embarrassed himself with his defense of Trump and he knows better. Rep. Jeffries added, "In this great count of ours, no one is above the law." pic.twitter.com/iDMHRjGk6s — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 19, 2023

Rep. Jeffries responded, “Vice President Pence knows better and he has embarrassed himself and that’s unfortunate. You know, George Washington in his farewell address to the nation said that the constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. That means everyone. That includes former Presidents Of The United States Of America because in this great country of ours, no one is above the law. That is the defining principle of the Republic and has been the case for 247 years and so, I would urge everyone to just allow the prosecutor to do their job.”

Mike Pence has lust in his heart for the presidency, and it doesn’t matter to him that Trump sent a mob of his supporters on 1/6 to the Capitol to kill him. Mike Pence is not going to do anything that he thinks will cost him the votes of Trump supporters in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Pence is embarrassing himself for nothing.

The former vice president will never be the Republican presidential nominee, but he has revealed the fakery behind the evangelical conservative political movement.

Leader Jeffries was right about Pence and more people need to call out the GOP Trump defenders in clear and stark terms.