Top House Republican Crumbles While Trying To Distract From Potential Trump Indictment

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) tried a variety of distractions to make excuses for Trump’s potential indictment in New York.

Video:

Comer said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “But at the very least, it’s another example of a two-tiered system of justice. Look, we’ve been looking into these classified documents. We saw the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago for one set of supposedly mishandled classified documents, but yet Joe Biden’s had at least five different locations of misplaced documents, and they give him day days and days to clean up. So another example of a two-tiered system of justice at the DOJ.”

Maria Bartiromo then changed the subject to one of her favorite topics as she and Comer discussed Hunter Biden for the next roughly seven minutes.

Remarkably, Republicans appear to have no prepared gameplan for defending Trump if he was indicted.

A strength of the Republican Party used to be that they had a message ready for any occasion, and they would hammer that message in the media in a unified fashion until it was forced into the national political discourse.

The Republicans under Donald Trump are a mess. Rep. Comer couldn’t develop a coherent defense of Trump, so his strategy was to try to distract with other shiny objects.

Comer can’t do anything about a local indictment of Trump, which is why he tried to change the subject back to the DOJ.

Republicans and their media have nothing, and if this is going to be their defense of Trump, it is going to be a very bumpy ride.