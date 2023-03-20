Jim Jordan Accused Of Intimidating Law Enforcement Officials

Facebook

Former federal prosecutor Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) accused Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of intimidating law enforcement officials.

Rep. Ivey tweeted:

I was stunned to read this letter that could obstruct a criminal investigation and intimidate an elected state law enforcement official. The Chairman of @JudiciaryGOP appears to be demanding that @ManhattanDA violate NY grand jury secrecy laws. https://t.co/A3l4kFxFap — Rep. Glenn Ivey (@RepGlennIvey) March 20, 2023

The plan to use the House to investigate the Manhattan DA is not working out so well for Jordan, McCarthy, and Trump. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) pointed out that Jordan’s plan to investigate the DA was a crime.

History is repeating itself as top Republicans are jumping smack dab into the middle of Trump’s legal problems. Trump’s supporters seem to have learned which is why they aren’t rushing out into the streets to defend him, but people like Pence, Jordan, and McCarthy still believe that they can politically benefit by sticking with Trump.

Rep. Jordan is starting to give Trump a run for his money in the abuse of power and crime categories.

Some Republicans want to believe that the party is different and that they are moving away from Trump when the reality is that the same behavior that has caused them to lose every election since 2016 is repeating itself ahead of 2024.

The Republican Party is so weak and unethical that it is following Trump off the cliff into an abyss of criminality.

Republicans like Jim Jordan claim to love law enforcement, but that love ends when the law comes for Donald Trump.