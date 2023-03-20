Jim Jordan Notified That He Will Be Committing A Crime If He Tries To Investigate Alvin Bragg

Facebook

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that he will be committing a crime if he tries to investigate Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Dear @Jim_Jordan: Local prosecutors, including DA Bragg, owe you nothing. In fact, it is illegal for you and @JudiciaryGOP to interfere in an ongoing criminal investigation, or a criminal trial (if there is one). https://t.co/1SOSHf4q7E — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 20, 2023

Rep. Lieu was correct. Bragg doesn’t owe Jordan anything. His ‘weaponization’ committee needs legislative intent to conduct an investigation. There is no legislative intent for Jordan’s committee to be investigating the Manhattan DA.

Rep. Jordan and House Republicans are attempting to intimidate the District Attorney and any investigation will likely be part of a fishing expedition to get Trump evidence that will be used against him and obstruct his potential trial.

Legal experts agree that any potential investigation would be an act of obstruction. The House has no jurisdiction over local district attorneys. What Jordan is threatening the Manhattan DA with is criminal. Like other MAGAs, Trump is Jim Jordan’s meal ticket. If Trump goes down, the MAGA Republicans who have welded themselves to him will lose prominence.

Jim Jordan is trying to save Donald Trump, and he is willing to commit a crime to do it.