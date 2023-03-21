Jen Psaki Debut Beats Fox News

Facebook

MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki was the top cable news show with viewers age 25-54 on Sunday as it beat Fox News and almost doubled CNN.

According to Nielson ratings data as provided to PoliticusUSA, Inside with Jen Psaki was the most-watched show on cable news at noon in 15 of the nation’s top 20 markets. Psaki was number one on all of cable TV in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Psaki delivered MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend debut in four years.

Most impressively, Psaki nearly beat Fox News in total viewers, “In terms of total viewers, Fox News Live’s total viewership of 1.106 million slightly outnumbered the total viewership for Inside With Jen Psaki, which stands at 1.094 million viewers before the rounded figure. In the same time slot, CNN drew 599,000 total viewers and garnered 120,000 viewers in the demo.”

MSNBC has been searching for a new star since Rachel Maddow cut her show back to weekly airings, and it looks like they may have found someone who seems to be on the fast track to primetime.

Psaki’s show was a blend of news, analysis, and interview that stood out from the other Sunday programming because it did not follow the stale Sunday show studio format. Psaki went on the road to talk to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Mayor Eric Adams in New York. The studio portion of the show featured an interview with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Video from Inside with Jen Psaki:

The show also benefits from Psaki’s high profile and preexisting relationship with viewers who watched her as President Biden’s press secretary. Jen Psaki has a wealth of modern political knowledge and communicates it effectively with viewers.

It has been years since MSNBC had a host debut as smoothly and strongly as Jen Psaki, who looks like she is changing the Sunday show game and potentially posing a big headache for Fox News.