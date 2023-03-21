Tucker Carlson And Fox Have A Massive New Lawsuit Problem

Facebook

A new lawsuit blows the lid off of the sexism and discrimination of Tucker Carlson and Fox News.

The New York Times reported on the lawsuit filed by Fox News producer Abby Grossberg:

Last year, she began working as a senior booking producer at “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” On her first full day, according to the lawsuit, Ms. Grossberg discovered that the show’s Manhattan work space was decorated with large pictures of Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, then the House speaker, wearing a plunging swimsuit.

The next day, Justin Wells, Mr. Carlson’s top producer, called Ms. Grossberg into his office, she said, to ask whether Ms. Bartiromo was having a sexual relationship with the House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy.

Mr. Carlson’s staff joked about Jews and freely deployed a vulgar term for women, according to the complaint.

Later that fall, it said, before an appearance on the show by Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Mr. Carlson’s staff held a mock debate about whether they would prefer to have sex with Ms. Dixon or her Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Fox News was rocked to its core by the Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes scandals, but judging from Grossberg’s lawsuit absolutely nothing has changed at the network.

Grossberg filed the lawsuit after Fox News pressured her to lie in the Dominion lawsuit testimony and not implicate male executives. Fox tried to throw Grossberg and host Maria Bartiromo under the bus and blame them for the election lies.

The systemic toxic culture of sexism and discrimination at Fox News has not been fixed. The lawsuit reveals that Tucker Carlson is exactly who many Americans think he is and that he could be heading for the same fall that took down Bill O’Reilly.

Carlson is nothing special. He could easily be replaced in the 8 PM timeslot by any number of sexist generic white male Fox News hosts. Carlson doesn’t even host the most consistently popular show on Fox News anymore. The Five pulls in more viewers.

If the Fox News house of cards starts to collapse, don’t be surprised if Tucker Carlson is shown the door.