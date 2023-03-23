Alvin Bragg Blasts Jim Jordan For Illegal Meddling In Trump Investigation

Facebook

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg responded to Rep. Jim Jordan’s request for documents and testimony related to his Trump investigation by calling it illegal and illegitimate.

Bragg wrote in his response to Jordan via The Hill:



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) called demands from House GOP leaders to force his testimony an “unlawful incursion” on his ongoing probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money scandal.

…

The move “is an unprecedent[ed] inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day, and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg wrote.

“Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

Jim Jordan isn’t going to get any documents or testimony related to the Manhattan Trump investigation. AG Bragg is making it clear that if Jordan tries to subpoena his office, he will fight the subpoena. That signal was sent by Bragg, stating that Jordan has no legitimate basis for a congressional inquiry.

What Jim Jordan is trying to do is criminal.

The goal of Jordan and his fellow House Republicans is to meddle in the investigation. If Jim Jordan got access to the DA’s evidence against Trump, within moments that evidence would be in Trump’s hands.

Donald Trump was able to sabotage the Russia investigation by getting Mueller’s evidence from moles like Devin Nunes. Rep. Jordan (R-OH) is trying to repeat recent history.

Alvin Bragg knows that House Republicans have no jurisdiction over a local criminal investigation, and is response was to basically go tell Jim Jordan to pound sand.