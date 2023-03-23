House Republicans Have Parkland Dad Arrested At Hearing

Facebook

House Republicans had Parkland dad Manuel Oliver removed from a hearing and arrested because he shouted during an Oversight Committee hearing, which the Republicans claim he attempted to reenter.

Video of Oliver’s arrest:

Here is @manueloliver00 being arrested for speaking out at a committee hearing. His son, Jaoquin, was shot to death in Parkland, Fl. MANNY IS A HERO. He didn’t deserve this. The Republican Chair of this committee just called him a narcissist. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/6jccYvesHb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 23, 2023

NBC News reported that Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said, “We asked Capitol Police to remove them. They were then removed and then one decided to come back in while we were still gaveled in and disrupted the hearing. That’s when we had a recess. Capitol Police were overwhelmed outside in the hallway and now we’re back in session.”

Fallon said during the hearing, “Is this an insurrection? So will they be held to the same — I don’t want another Jan. 6, do we?”

A man who lost his child in one of the worst school shootings in American history was compared to the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, and attempted to stage a coup for Donald Trump.

It is appalling that Manuel Oliver was arrested. Republicans did more in this hearing to stop the father of a mass shooting victim than they have done to hold the Trump terrorists of 1/6 accountable.

Mr. Oliver should not have been arrested and placed in handcuffs on the ground. The entire situation was wrong.As Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) put it, “The same people that want to have you arrested and put in jail want to go to the DC jail this week to take the January 6th terrorists out.”

The Republican Party is more interested in arresting prosecutors and grieving parents than doing anything to keep America and Americans safe.