Trump Calls For The Removal Of Alvin Bragg And Every Prosecutor Investigating Him

Trump called Alvin Bragg a danger to America and called for Bragg, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, and Letitia James to all be removed.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country and should be removed immediately, along with Radical Lunatic Bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, “Get Trump” Letitia James, the worst Attorney General in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make PERFECT phone calls into a plot to destroy America, but reigns over the most violent Crime Scene in America, and does nothing about it!

Donald Trump is making it obvious. Since he no longer has the presidency to hide behind and use to obstruct investigations and prosecutions, he is going to demand that every single prosecutor that tries to investigate him be removed from office.

Innocent people never have to call for prosecutors to be removed. Guilty people who are doing everything imaginable to avoid accountability go to extreme lengths to stop investigations.

The former president is an enemy of the rule of law.

Trump knows that he is about to be indicted, prosecuted, and perhaps convicted, and there is nothing that he can do to stop the wheels of justice from closing in on him.