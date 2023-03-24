The FBI Is Investigating A Death Threat Against Alvin Bragg From Florida

Facebook

The NYPD and FBI are investigating a letter containing white power sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg threatening to kill him.

NBC News reported:

The FBI and NYPD are investigating a letter containing a death threat and white powder that was mailed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating former President Donald Trump, law-enforcement sources told NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Bragg and said, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the sources said. It contained a small amount of white powder.

The white powder was not dangerous, and there were no injuries. The letter was sent from Orlando, Florida. It was dated Tuesday, which was the same day that Donald Trump falsely claimed that he was going to be arrested.

Death threats against Bragg from Trump supporters are not surprising because the former president has spent days attacking the Manhattan District Attorney, who appears poised to indict him as soon as next week.

The mass protests that Trump has called for have not developed, but that doesn’t mean his less stable supporters are going to just sit on the couch and watch Fox News as their hero is potentially criminally charged.

Threats against Alvin Bragg will likely only grow in the days to come. Trump is inciting his most extreme supporters, but none of this will spare him from being held accountable for possible crimes.