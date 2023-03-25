Trump Whacks Out In Waco Over Looming Indictment

Facebook

Donald Trump incoherently jumped from conspiracy theory to conspiracy as the likely upcoming indictment in Manhattan seems to have broken him.

Video:

Trump said:



This is really prosecutorial misconduct. That’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever. To these radical left maniacs. It is worse actually, in my opinion. Hard to believe anything could be worse than this, but I think it’s worse than ballot stuffing, or media manipulation by the FBI. Working together with Twitter, Facebook and the rest. Remember when that came out four weeks ago. That the FBI was working to make sure that nothing bad has said about Biden.

But as much bad as possible was said about Trump. And you know that had more of an impact even than Truth The Vote with the ballot stuffing where they caught ballots being stuffed on tape or live on tape.

So we have to stop them from cheating and elections. Because if we don’t win this next Election 2024. I truly believe our country is doomed. I think it’s doomed. Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they are willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We’ve had it, but we’ve never had it like this. We must stop them, and we must not allow them. To go through another election, where they have yet another tool in their tool kit.

Remember everything I’ve endured all of the attacks, all of the assaults and pain of my loved ones. My loved ones have Suffered Far more than I have. I’ve you know, I’ve almost with me. It’s almost become like I go through Russia, Russia, Russia Phony DEAL. Impeachment hoax number one phony deal. Impeachment hooks number two phony deal, The Mueller Witch Hunt phony deal, by the way, it’s determination. After 2.5 years, no collusion.

There was no collusion with Russia. I could have told him that very easily, but they knew that because they had the laptop And the laptop that collusion was with Biden and Hillary Clinton, who worked with them on the dossier. Paid for by Russia. But they don’t do anything about it. So I hear that you get a little bit. Hardened to it. You get a little bit immune, but they do tremendously big damage to great people, Your family members and your friends and your associates and people that work for you and everybody.

If this is what Trump’s 2024 campaign is going to be like after he is indicted, Republicans are going to have no chance of winning at all.

The upcoming indictment in Manhattan has sent Trump spiraling. He has linked together several conspiracy theories into one big Democratic conspiracy against him.

Trump is also trying to urge his supporters into action by warning that the nation is doomed if he is criminally charged.

The former president is spiraling in Waco, and it is all being caused by the prospect of being held accountable for the first time in his life.