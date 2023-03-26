Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Joe Biden For Stopping Her From Denying Kids Food

Facebook

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked President Biden on Sunday for not allowing House Republicans to take food assistance away from kids.

Greene tweeted:

He’s lying again. Your sloppy spending has caused inflation to go so high that most Americans can barely afford to put food on the table. That puts us ALL in jeopardy Joe! https://t.co/heajLszklt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2023

Rep. Greene is lying. House Republicans are being advised to target cuts to food stamps (SNAP) as a part of their debt ceiling hostage-taking.

According to a report from Senate Democrats, the budget that Marjorie Taylor Greene is touting would gut the SNAP program, “At a time when more than one in eight households with children are food insecure, the Republican proposals cut $412 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

Joe Biden was not lying.

According to the Census Bureau, 11.4% of American households receive SNAP benefits, and 48.6% of those households have a child under the age of 18. Children, seniors, and persons with disabilities make up the vast majority of Americans who are receiving SNAP.

The House Republican plan would take hundreds of billions of dollars in food assistance from children. Rep. Greene was attacking the President Of The United States because he would not agree to a plan that would take away food assistance from low-income children.

Republicans are targeting SNAP, Medicaid, changes to veterans benefits, and Social Security as part of their budget plan. The budget that Greene is so proud of would increase child hunger in the United States so that Greene and others could give more tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations.

President Biden is protecting America’s most economically vulnerable kids from Marjorie Taylor Greene.