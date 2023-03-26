Trump Is Also Trying To Intimidate Jurors And Judges

Facebook

Former President Donald Trump is trying to intimidate more than just the various prosecutors who might be readying indictments against him, but also the jurors and judges, according to a former Southern District of New York Criminal Division Deputy Chief.

“If the case is charged, there will be jurors and judge to hear the case,” former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief Kristy Greenberg noted on Ali Velshi’s MBNBC show. “He’s trying to intimidate everyone associated with this case.”

Trump has been specifically targeting Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on Truth Social, but it's not just about him. If the case is charged, there will be jurors and judge to hear the case, @KristyG_17 notes. "He's trying to intimidate everyone associated with this case." #velshi pic.twitter.com/QdrwpfGf2R — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 26, 2023

Greenberg also went on to explain that these many investigations into Donald Trump are examples of the system working because they show the law being applied without fear or favor.

The FBI is indeed investigating a death threat after the Manhattan DA received a letter threatening to kill him with white powder, reading “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The letter came from Orlando, Florida.

Trump’s intimidation tactics have been getting him into enough hot water that his lawyer claimed that he quickly deleted the photo of himself with a bat next to a photo of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

“I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Meet the Press.

Except that Trump left that threat up for at least a day because it was posted on Thursday and we got a screengrab of it still up 21 hours later on Friday morning at 10:22 AM.

21 hours is more than enough time to realize the photo was a problem since it was making headline news for that entire 24 hours. For example, this is enough time for a news organization to get into trouble if anything in their article isn’t accurate, so it is more than enough time for Trump to realize that the photo he shared is a clear threat.

How many times do most people share photos of themselves on social media with a baseball bat aimed at the head of local law enforcement, maybe a local judge they’re appearing before or a police officer who wrote them a ticket?

That’s right, it’s not very often. Because it’s not a casual action and it’s not socially acceptable to appear to threaten people with violence, especially not law enforcement.

On Al Sharpton’s Politics Nation show, Sharpton pressed Tacopina about Trump posting the bat, which Tacopina justified by saying Trump took it down before it did any damage.

Amazing TV moment as Al Sharpton pressed Trump lawyer on Trump posting social media pic of him holding a bat, then deleting. Sharpton: “So I stabbed you in the back, but I took the knife out” Tacopina, with a smirk: “Before the knife did any damage” pic.twitter.com/H3Bxe0qCXN — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 26, 2023

There is no reason to suggest that Trump in fact took that down before any damage was done. In fact, Trump left it up long enough to get his message through to his supporters, to the jurors, to the judges, and to the prosecutors.

Trump has been successfully using the post and delete, say something and then a day later take it back scam since he came on the scene as a politician. It’s time for the media to stop pretending he doesn’t know what he’s saying and doing. Like everyone else, Trump should be accountable for his own actions.

Trump is operating like a mob boss, except that he is also running for president and is a former president. His attempts to intimidate witnesses and others are nothing new, but it is still reprehensible behavior for any elected official.