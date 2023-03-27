Update: Nashville School Shooter Was A 28 Year Old Female

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The school shooter at the Nashville private Christian school where three adults and three children were killed was a female teen, according to police.



Update: : Police now believe that the shooter was a 28-year-old female former student.

Video:

The Nashville school shooter was a female in her teens armed with 2 assault rifles according to police, We know at this point that this shooter is a female. She appears to be in her teens…We know that she was armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun." pic.twitter.com/4dqiN3ySK6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 27, 2023

Police announced at a briefing:



When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter a female who was firing. The officers engaged her she was fatally shot by responding police officers. There was a five-member team who was on that was on the second floor at that time to individuals from that five-member team opened fire on the shooter. We know at this point that this shooter is a female.

She appears to be in her teens, although her identification has not been confirmed at this juncture. We know that she was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun. We are efforting now to identify her. She entered the school through a side entrance. And traversed her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

A female mass shooter is unusual, as school shooters are usually young men. The American people can’t again be fooled into playing the NRA and Republican Party’s game of pretending like this shooter was a bad apple lone wolf. The United States has a systemic mass shooting problem. The media will be drawn to the relative novelty of a female mass shooter, but the real issue is that six children and adults went to school in Nashville today and needlessly won’t be coming home to their families.

There have now been 129 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023. It is time for America to stop mass shooters.