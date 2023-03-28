Jack Smith Gets A Huge Win As Mike Pence Ordered To Testify

Facebook

A federal judge has ordered that former vice president Mike Pence must testify about his conversations with Trump in the Special Counsel’s 1/6 attack investigation.

Via CNN:

A federal judge has decided that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, according to multiple sources familiar with a recent federal court ruling.

But the judge said – in a ruling that remains under seal – that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6 itself, when he was serving as president of the Senate for the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to one of the sources.



The conversations that Trump had with Pence where the former president tried to get his vice president to overturn the 2020 election results are the likely area of most interest for the special counsel. The ruling is a gigantic win for Smith because Pence has stonewalled all other investigative efforts to get him to talk about his pre-1/6 conversations with Trump.

It has been widely reported that Pence has no conversations with Trump during the 1/6 attack itself, but he will have to answer questions about any conversations that he had with the former president until the moment when the joint session of Congress was gaveled into session on 1/6.

Pence still harbors dreams of the presidency, so he should be expected to appeal and attempt to delay his testimony for as long as possible.

Mike Pence is finally going to have to testify, and the information that he has could sink Trump.