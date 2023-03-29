Rep. Jamaal Bowman Blows Up On Republicans After They Tell Him To Calm Down About Gun Violence

Facebook

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called Republicans cowards and got into a shouting match with Rep. Thomas Massie on gun violence.

Here is the video from Rep. Bowman (D-NY):

Republicans won't do SHIT when it comes to gun violence, but try to tell me to calm down. NO. We can't calm down. People are dying everyday while we wait. pic.twitter.com/38mYYW9cgs — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 29, 2023

A second video:

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman leaving House votes tonight says of House GOP: “They have control of the House! The American people need to know that they don’t have the courage to do anything to save the lives of children!” video cred: @DaniellaMicaela pic.twitter.com/aetfdG0sMq — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) March 29, 2023

Rep. Bowman, a former school principal, said in part, “Cowards. Cowards. They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children. They’re freaking cowards. They’re gutless.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) walked up and told Bowman that there had never been a shooting in a school where teachers are allowed to carry guns.

Bowman responded, “Carry guns? More guns lead to more death. Look at the data. You’re not looking at the data. You’re carrying the water for the gun lobby.”

Massie told Bowman to calm down, and the New York Congressman replied, “Calm down? 9-year-old children are dying. The solution is not arming teachers. Have you ever worked in the school?”

Bowman repeated his question several times, and Massie walked away.

Rep. Bowman then told reporters that he worked in the school for 20 years as a teacher and as a middle school principal.

Republicans aren’t used to being confronted and having their gun lobby talking points challenged.

Democrats are changing the conversation on gun violence in schools. They are not putting up with NRA talking points any longer.

Kids are dying when they go to school, and Republicans are finally getting called out for their cowardly refusal to do anything about guns.