Jamaal Bowman calls out Republican cowards on gun violence.
Posted on by Jason Easley

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Blows Up On Republicans After They Tell Him To Calm Down About Gun Violence

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called Republicans cowards and got into a shouting match with Rep. Thomas Massie on gun violence.

Here is the video from Rep. Bowman (D-NY):

A second video:

Rep. Bowman, a former school principal, said in part, “Cowards. Cowards. They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children. They’re freaking cowards. They’re gutless.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) walked up and told Bowman that there had never been a shooting in a school where teachers are allowed to carry guns.

Bowman responded, “Carry guns? More guns lead to more death. Look at the data. You’re not looking at the data. You’re carrying the water for the gun lobby.”

Massie told Bowman to calm down, and the New York Congressman replied, “Calm down? 9-year-old children are dying. The solution is not arming teachers. Have you ever worked in the school?”

Bowman repeated his question several times, and Massie walked away.

Rep. Bowman then told reporters that he worked in the school for 20 years as a teacher and as a middle school principal.

Republicans aren’t used to being confronted and having their gun lobby talking points challenged.

Democrats are changing the conversation on gun violence in schools. They are not putting up with NRA talking points any longer.

Kids are dying when they go to school, and Republicans are finally getting called out for their cowardly refusal to do anything about guns.

 

 

 

 

 