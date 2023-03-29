Rep. Jared Moskowitz Levels Marjorie Taylor Greene With The Perfect Response On Guns

Facebook

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) responded perfectly to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when she tried to blame Nashville on something other than guns.

Video:

Moskowitz to Greene: There are six people that are dead in that school because you guys got rid of the assault weapons ban pic.twitter.com/E1bgeHXKjw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2023

Greene said during a hearing, “There was no good guy with a gun to protect those kids at school. Do you want to know why the shooter in Nashville, the trans shooter is dead? Because a good guy with a gun killed that woman. She identified as a man. She was mentally ill, probably taking hormones, and she went in and murdered children and adults in this Christian school in Nashville. So, if you want to have a good talk about protecting schools and our children, we need to have a talk about protecting our children the same way we protect our, we protect our celebrities, we protect this building.”

Rep. Moskowitz replied, “You know, there are six people, including three children that are dead in that school because you guys got rid of the assault weapons ban. Because you guys made it easy for people who don’t deserve to have weapons, who are mentally incapable of having weapons of war being able to get them.”

Compare the responses from the two members of Congress. Look at how hard Marjorie Taylor Greene had to work to blame something other than the gun. Compare that to Moskowitz making a clear and concise point. We all know where the problem is, and we all know that Republicans are refusing to act to deal with the enabling of mass shooters.

Rep. Moskowitz was correct. If the shooter was not able to easily obtain an AR-15, those six people in Nashville might still be alive.

It is getting more difficult for Republicans to avoid reality. Sure, the Republicans can blame gun-free zones around schools, their transphobia, an unlocked door, or any other excuse, but the problem is that weapons of war are easily finding their way into the hands of mass shooters, and until the nation changes this reality, the killings will continue.