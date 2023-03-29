Trump Tries To Butter Up Grand Jury That Could Soon Indict Him

Facebook

Trump has gone from claiming he is going to be arrested to praising the Manhattan grand jury that he is clearly trying to persuade not to indict him.

Trump posted from his social media lair:

I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE. THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!

Trump seems to operate under the impression that each day that passes without an indictment means that he is not going to be indicted.

CNN reported that the Manhattan grand jury is going to be taking a holiday break next week:

Manhattan Trump hush money grand jury is scheduled to take a holiday break on April 5th and will return later in the month. pic.twitter.com/Z7MNQombLL — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 29, 2023

The Manhattan grand jury is not exclusively hearing Trump’s case. The grand jury is hearing evidence in multiple cases at the same time, so it doesn’t mean anything that they have not indicted Trump yet. There could be more witnesses to come before the grand jury votes, or there could be a vote called tomorrow.

Trump made similar comments about the Georgia special grand jury investigating him for potential violations of state law and then trashed that grand jury after he found out what their report meant.

The former president is trying to sway a grand jury with flattery, but if they indict him, he will turn on a dime and proclaim them all to be terrible people.