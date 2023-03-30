If Alvin Bragg Flipped Allen Weisselberg It’s Lights Out For Trump

Facebook

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has dumped the attorneys that the former president was paying for. If he struck a deal with the DA, Trump would have a new big problem.

Video of MSBNC reporting that Weisselberg is changing lawyers:

Intriguing…Weisselberg's lawyers were Mary Mulligan and Nicholas Gravante and their fees were being paid by the Trump Organization. Recall: during the criminal trial of the Trump Org. late last year, the Trump Org. blamed Weisselberg for everything. https://t.co/8qh27aZNPo — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 30, 2023

The nation has been down this road so many times with Trump legal news that it is wise to use a degree of caution, but Weisellberg is the big fish in terms of witnesses who could implicate Trump in very serious potential crimes.

Bragg had left the door open to filing more charges against the former Trump CFO, and maybe after doing months in prison, Weisselberg has had enough. Weisselberg is 75 years old but also Trump’s primary firewall. As long as Trump’s former right-hand man stays quiet, prosecutors will have difficulty proving the potentially more severe financial crimes of Donald Trump.

No one knows what any of this definitively means at this time, but Bragg may have made more progress with Weisselberg than other prosecutors.

Historically speaking, when witnesses drop their Trump paid-for lawyers, it is usually a bad sign for the failed former president. If Weisselberg cooperates, it will mean that Trump’s legal peril has gone from bad to absolute disaster.