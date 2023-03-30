Trump Faces 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Documents

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

It is being reported that a minimum, Trump will be charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

Video:

CNN: Trump is facing 34 counts of falsification of business documents. pic.twitter.com/toPsRXM7Ij — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 31, 2023

CNN reported, “I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted as a separate count in a couple of matters.”

Sarah Jones talks about Trump’s indictment on BBC News:

The couple of matters part of the reporting is important. That suggests that Trump has been indicted for multiple crimes that each involve the falsification of business documents, which would follow the previous reporting that Trump is going to be charged with multiple crimes which would result in a felony charge.

What Alvin Bragg has indicated Trump is a lot more than what we were told to expect. 34 counts is not a small matter. Republicans put themselves on the line for Trump without knowing what the charges were and now he is facing at least 34 counts, and this may only be the beginning, as more indictments in other jurisdictions could follow.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter: