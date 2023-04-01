Trump’s Former Lawyer Tells Him Not To Surrender To Police

Facebook

Trump is being told by his former lawyer Jenna Ellis that he is at war and he should not surrender to the police.

Ellis tweeted:

Trump should refuse to surrender to New York and use this opportunity to work with DeSantis, who has said Florida will not assist an extradition request. If Trump is REALLY going to fight against weaponization of government on on behalf of America, take DeSantis’s offer and… — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 31, 2023

Ellis said that Trump should take DeSantis up on his offer not to assist in any extradition and refuse to surrender to the cops because Republicans are at war and they must unify the party.

There is no evidence that DeSantis is trying to help Trump. He could be trying to get his rival for the 2024 Republican nomination locked up in jail because it is difficult to run for president from behind bars.

Trump’s indictment has brought to the surface how lawless Republicans have become. Sen. Lindsey Graham advised Trump to go punch cops, and now Ellis is telling Trump to refuse to surrender and provoke a standoff with law enforcement.

It is almost as if the people around Trump are trying to get him locked up because it would be good for the MAGA brand.

Trump has raised some money off of the indictment, but that is what grifters do. The issue for Trump is that there has not been a vigorous public defense mounted by his supporters.

MAGA has never looked weaker, and Jenna Ellis is demonstrating why she is a former Trump lawyer.