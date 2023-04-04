‘Threat Strategy’: Donald Trump Jr. Posts Photo of Judge’s Daughter

Facebook

Donald Trump, Jr posted a photo of the Judge’s daughter shortly before his father was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election via a catch-and-kill scheme to mislead voters.

“Donald Trump Jr has tweeted a photo of the NY judge’s daughter. This contributes to the risk and threat picture and is an indicator of the threat strategy we’re likely to see moving forward,” retired FBI Assistant Director and NBC News National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi commented.

Trump’s son wrote on Twitter above a Breitbart story:

Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks.

Daughter of Judge on Trump Case Worked on Biden-Harris Campaign

“A new low. Trump’s son posts a photo of the judge’s daughter as part of an effort to attack the judge as biased,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti pointed out on Twitter.

A new low. Trump’s son posts a photo of the judge’s daughter as part of an effort to attack the judge as biased. https://t.co/uQ0hRrWXEE — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 4, 2023

This appears to be a classic intimidation tactic, such as Trump himself has engaged in for decades.

Now that the former president has been arrested and charged, attempts to manipulate or intimidate the judge take on a new seriousness and potential problem for the Republican front-runner for the 2024 election.

Manhattan DA Bragg’s statement claims the conspiracy was “a catch and kill scheme to boost election prospects and went to great lengths to hide it, including attempts to violate state and federal laws.”